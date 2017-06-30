4 adults, 1 child rescued from capsized boat in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. – Incredible video shows a rescue off the coast of North Carolina. It happened on Wednesday night, when a boat capsized three miles from Wrightsville Beach.

You can see the little boy holding onto a rope as he is pulled to safety. He and four adults were on the 22-foot boat when it overturned.

A Coast Guard crew got to the scene shortly after. Everyone was rescued, and thankfully no one was hurt. It’s not known yet why the boat overturned.

In a statement the Coast Guard praised the crew for returning the victims to shore in under 40 minutes. They said the people made the right decision to wear life jackets – and that it likely saved their lives.