With more than 50 years of reporting, journalist Marvin Scott shares his stories behind the headlines. From marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to greeting the Beatles when they came to America for the first time, he’s been in the center of some of the biggest moments in history.

Scott has been with New York’s PIX11 News for 35 years and currently works as a reporter and host of the political talk show “News Closeup.” His book “As I Saw It” is in stores and online.