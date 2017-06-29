Multiple issues plague LIRR commute, some face hourlong delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — LIRR commuters are facing heavy delays Thursday morning, with track conditions outside Amtrak's East River Tunnel causing delays and cancellations into Penn Station, and an overnight fire on Long Island prompting a hourlong slowdown.

A disabled commuter train and power issues are plaguing the East River tunnel, according to Amtrak, whose customers are also facing delays north and east of NYC.

Delays north and east of NYC due to disabled commuter train and power issue in East River tunnel. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) June 29, 2017

The issue, described as a "track condition" by the LIRR and third rail problem by the MTA, began shortly before 6 a.m., and persisted more than two hours later.

Commuters face delays of 20 to 25 minutes into and out of Penn Station, and LIRR is actively tweeting about specific trains being impacted.

NYC Transit is honoring LIRR tickets on the E at Jamaica (Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av), Kew Gardens (Union Tpke), & Forest Hills (71st Av); at Atlantic Terminal on the Nos. 2 and 3 subways; and on the 7 train at Woodside (61st St), and Hunterspoint Ave.

Separately, an overnight fire caused signal damage near Mastic Shirley, and is forcing delays up to 66 minutes for LIRR’s Montauk Branch.

Thursday's issues were only the latest for commuters, and come less than two weeks before Amtrak repair work at Penn Station promises to make for a nightmarish summer of travel.

Repair work beginning July 10 is set to last through Sept. 1, causing LIRR service disruptions.

