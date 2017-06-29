Smoke fills terminal at JFK Airport after restaurant fire

QUEENS — A fire at the Panda Express restaurant in John F. Kennedy International Airport caused smoke to quickly fill Terminal 4 Thursday afternoon.

FDNY officials are on the scene and the fire has been knocked down.

No injuries have been reported.

Photos and video posted to social media show passengers still waiting for flights as smoke continues to fill the terminal. One video shows the fire at the Panda Express inside the terminal.

