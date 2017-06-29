Police rescue 10 kids from capsized boats in the Hudson

BRONX — Police rescued 10 children Thursday morning after a sailboat overturned, sending the kids into the water.

The sailboat capsized just after 10:40 a.m. near the Spuyten Dyvil bridge in the Bronx, police said. The children were with a group of small sail boats from the Riverdale Yacht Club.

Instructors from the school had pulled the children onto another boat, but the weight of 10 more people caused the boat to take on water, police said. The children were transferred onto a Parkway Police Marine Unit boat.

River swells were several feet high at the time causing unsafe conditions for the small training sail boats being used by the children, police said. There were also high winds.

No injuries were reported during the Thursday morning incident.