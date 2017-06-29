LIRR westbound service from Penn Station suspended due to power problems

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The Long Island Rail Road said they have suspended westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station due to an Amtrak power problem.

“Customers should expect cancellations & delays due to Amtrak power problems causing a loss of third rail power to 12 tracks at Penn,” the LIRR posted on Twitter.

The 5:06 p.m. from Penn Station to Huntington has been canceled. Take the 5:17 p.m. from Penn making all combined stops to Huntington.

For Hempstead/Long Beach/Far Rock/West Hempstead, take downtown 2/3 subway to Atlantic Terminal for E/B LIRR service. NYCT is cross-honoring.

The rush hour headache comes as problems with LIRR and Amtrak continue to escalate.

Evening rush-hour cancellations and delays on the LIRR have reached their highest level in 10 years, according to transit data analyzed by the Wall Street Journal.

Problems at Amtrak-managed Penn Station have caused many of this year’s problems, but the LIRR’s performance also has become increasingly unreliable over the past four years, the Journal found.

From 2008 through 2012, the LIRR’s systemwide on-time evening rush-hour performance averaged 93 percent during the first four months of those years. Over the last five years, it dropped to 87 percent.

