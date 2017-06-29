Oyster Bay officials charged with corruption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OYSTER BAY, NY — Seven people on Long Island - including several town officials - were indicted on corruption charges, the Nassau County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, 68; former Parks Commissioner Frank Nocerino, 65, and Richard Porcelli, the 70-year-old deputy executive leader of a political club, were arraigned today on charges related to the illegal hiring and firing of a town employee.

All three men pleaded not guilty and are due back in court on Sept. 26. They were released on their own recognizance.

“Former Supervisor Venditto and his associates are charged with corruptly orchestrating the hiring of a town employee at an inflated salary and firing him months later at Frederick Ippolito’s self-serving request,” said DA Madeline Singas. “Taxpayers are victimized when public employment is abused to advance the personal interests of the powerful.”

Others were also arrested on corruption charged. Former Oyster Bay Commissioner of Public Works Frank Antetomaso and his nephew Salvatore Cecere - who worked as an Oyster Bay highway maintenance supervisor - were hit with indictment charges of official misconduct and theft of services.

"These defendants allegedly abused their authority to provide free services to a connected friend,” DA Singas said. “Government officials should never use public resources to do favors for friends and cronies, and we will hold these defendants accountable for this abuse.”

Both men pleaded not guilty and are due back in court on Sept. 26. They were released on their own recognizance.