NYC public pools open starting Thursday

NEW YORK –– New York City's public pools are reopening Thursday, just in time for the end of the school year.

There are more than 60 pools scattered across the five boroughs. All of those outdoor pools are absolutely free. They will open from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., with a break for pool cleaning between 3p.m. and 4 p.m.

The official website of the NYC department of parks and recreation says pool-goers should bring a lock, proper swimming attire and a hat or shirt to cover up from the sun. It also says participants should avoid bringing food, glass bottles, electronic devices, newspapers and valuables at home.

Swimming classes are also being taught at select locations.

Pool season ends on Sunday, September 10 of this year.

For a list pools near you, check out the website here.