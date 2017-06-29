NYC Fourth of July fireworks 2017: Where to watch the Macy’s fireworks show this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Thinking of watching the fireworks in person this year? Don’t head to South Street Seaport or Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The former favorite spots for the spectacle won’t have the best views — if any at all — at the 2017 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks.

The 41st annual presentation of the show will launch fireworks from five barges positioned between 24th Street and 41st Street on the East River. Last year, there was also a barge positioned below the Brooklyn Bridge.

The prime spots will be located around Midtown and Long Island City this year. You can also find good views around the East Village, Williamsburg and Greenpoint.

The fireworks start around 9:25 p.m., and the show will last 25 minutes.

Macy’s said that they will launch more than 60,000 shells, and there will be 21 new fireworks combinations, including a red, white and blue “USA” display.

Public viewing locations and entry points will be set up along streets on FDR Drive and other locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Where to go in Manhattan:

E 42nd Street & FDR Drive

E 34th Street and FDR Drive

E 23rd Street and FDR Drive

E 16th Street and Avenue C

Houston Street and FDR Drive

Where to go in Queens:

Gantry Plaza State Park

Hunters Point South Park

Where to go in Brooklyn:

WNYC Transmitter Park

East River State Park

NBC will be airing a two-hour show starting at 8 p.m. Musical performances will include Jennifer Lopez, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld and Lady Antebellum.