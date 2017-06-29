New Tappan Zee Bridge to be named after Gov. Mario Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a measure that names the new Tappan Zee Bridge after his father, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo.

Cuomo, a Democrat, signed the measure Thursday shortly after lawmakers approved it and adjourned.

The Legislature voted to name the new Tappan Zee Bridge the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The structure is being built to replace the old Hudson River crossing, formally named the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge. It is expected to open later this year.

Cuomo says his father would not have sought the tribute and would have considered it an act of vanity.

The legislation also renewed the law giving the mayor of New York City control of public education in the city. That 15-year-old policy was set to expire Friday.