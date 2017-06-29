Motorcyclist, 24, killed in overnight crash on Williamsburg Bridge

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn –– Police say a motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash on the Williamsburg Bridge.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on the eastbound lanes of the Williamsburg Bridge around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Arriving officers determined a 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound within the outer roadway on the Williamsburg Bridge when he struck a bridge crash cushion and then struck an SUV, which was also traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released publicly.

The operator of the SUV remained the scene.