Mom needs eye surgeries to save sight but can’t afford it

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island — Arianna Padilla said watching her 8-month-old son grow is her biggest joy.

But the 25-year-old recently was given bad news by her doctor. In just a matter of months, she will lose her sight.

"I'm already experiencing problems with my vision. I can't drive and it scares me," Padilla said.

She needs cataract surgery in both eyes and suffers from severe diabetes. The cost of treatment is $1,500 per eye.

But she said she's living paycheck to paycheck and can't afford it.

"I don't have the money," Padilla said.

PIX11 News called her insurance companies and doctors -- then she received a call.

"Health First and my doctors are working on a plan to help cover the surgery," Padilla said.

PIX11 News will follow Padilla every step of the way during her recovery.

