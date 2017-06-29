Man, 22, stabbed to death in the Bronx

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — A 22-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times outside of a deli in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.

The victim got into an argument with three other people at the corner deli at Morris Avenue and East 168th Street, and the argument continued outside, according to police.

A man allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, police said. The attacker is believed to be in his 20s.

Police arrived at the scene around 12:39 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet, pending family notification.

Police said there have been no arrests.