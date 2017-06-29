Harlem brothers enjoying sweet success of artisan chocolate company

Three brothers from Harlem have something sweet to sink your teeth into and it’s all part of their family legacy.
Artisan chocolate shop, Sol Cacao, was founded by brothers Dominic, Nicholas and Daniel. They joined us on the PIX11 Morning News to talk about their sweet goods.
Manhattan
Harlem Shambles
Location:
2141 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026
NILU
191 Lenox Ave
New York, NY 10026
b/t 120th St & 119th St Harlem
Westside Market NYC
Supermarket
2840 Broadway
Chelsea Market Baskets
Chelsea Market,
75 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10011
2 Beans
100 Park Ave, New York, NY 10017
Morris–Jumel Mansion
65 Jumel Terrace
New York, NY 10032
The Meadow -Manhattan
523 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
The Bronx
The Bronx Brewery
856 E 136th St,
Bronx, NY, 10454
Brooklyn
The Chocolate Room:
269 Court St, Brooklyn, NY
The Chocolate Room
51 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY
Campbell Cheese and Grocery
502 Lorimer St,
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Brooklyn Larder
228 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Massachusetts
Post Road Liquor
44 Boston post road
Wayland MA, 01778