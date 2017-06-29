Group in Bronx beat man with bat, reverse over him in a car while fleeing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Five men beat a 32-year-old victim in the Bronx on Sunday, hitting him with a bat and even reversing a car over the victim.

They attacked the man after a verbal dispute, police said. The men stuck to using their fists and feet at first, but then one of the culprits held the victim down while another hit him in the head repeatedly with a bat.

The group got into a car to speed away and the driver, Julio Mendez-Santana, reversed the car over the victim who was unresponsive on the ground, police said.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is still there days later in critical condition, police said.

Officials later arrested Mendez-Santana, 22. Police charged him with gang assault, assault, vehicular assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD is still looking for the other men who attacked.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).