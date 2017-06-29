Governor declares MTA state of emergency

NEW YORK — The governor announced Thursday he is signing an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the MTA.

“Today I’m signing an executive order declaring a state of emergency when it comes to the MTA, which will allow us to expedite many of the government processes,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo is also asking MTA Chief Joe Lhota for a MTA reorganization plan to be submitted within the next 30 days, and a review of the capital plan be done in 60 days.

“I’ll ask the comptroller, attorney general for a special team to expedite the process, but it will no longer be a tortured exercise to work with the MTA,” the governor said, to applause. “We need new ideas and new approaches and new products and technology and we are open to it.”

Cuomo’s announcement comes less than two weeks before Amtrak repair work at Penn Station promises to make for a “summer of hell” for travelers.

During the eight weeks of repairs, scheduled to last from July 10 to Sept. 1, tracks will be closed.

“When you close down the tracks, there’s a series of dominoes that fall, that really puts the entire system near collapse,” Cuomo said.

More than 600,000 people go through Penn Station daily — more than Laguardia, JFK and Newark airports combined, Cuomo noted.

The governor’s announcement was made during the MTA Genius Transit Challenge, an international competition seeking innovative ideas to improve the city’s public transit.