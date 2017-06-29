Fidget spinners explode, burst into flames

At least two people say their fidget spinners exploded.

Their spinners, bluetooth-enabled devices that require charging and go beyond the basic toy, exploded while plugged into charge, according to local news reports. They burst into flames, melting the spinner.

“I was downstairs and all I heard was, ‘Fire, fire,’ and the fidget spinner had literally, it was smoking. It was in flames,” mom Kimberly Allums told WBRC about her son’s fidget spinner.

Family warns of fire hazard after fidget spinner burst into flames https://t.co/gyflMTAQs2 pic.twitter.com/JUDchXBkSB — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) June 27, 2017

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating the flaming spinners and have issued a statement on the reports:

Consumers should be present when products with batteries are charging. Never charge a product with batteries overnight while you are sleeping. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use the charger from the manufacturer that is designed specifically for your device.

This isn’t the first safety issue the fidget spinner has faced. A consumer watchdog group listed the toy in their summer safety report. World Against Toys Causing Harm cited several incidents in which children choked on spinner pieces.

“Do not be lulled into a false sense of security that a toy is safe simply because it is popular,” organization President Joan Siff said.

The Toy Association recently issued safety guidelines for parents thinking of buying fidget spinners for their children. They recommend following age suggestions on the packing, buying only from reputable retailers and inspecting them frequently for loose parts.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises parents to keep fidget spinners away from young children, because they can choke on small parts. They also advise warning older children not to put fidget spinners in their mouths.

Consumers who experience safety issues with fidget spinners can report the incidents at SaferProducts.gov.