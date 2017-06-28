Video: Gunmen open fire in East Harlem playground, leaving teen paralyzed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Surveillance video was released Wednesday showing two males open fire in an East Harlem playground, injuring three people, including a teenager who was paralyzed, police said.

The unidentified pair approached a group of nine males, including a 7-year-old boy, Sunday around 2 a.m. in a playground at the NYCHA Carver Houses on East 104th Street, according to police.

The two males allegedly produced firearms and demanded property from the group.

When nothing was handed over, police say the gunmen opened fire.

Three people were shot, including two 19-year-old men who were transported to the hospital and a 20-year-old who was able to walk himself to the hospital, police say.

One of the teens was paralyzed as a result of the shooting, according to police.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the shooters, and surveillance video has been released of the incident.

The first is described as standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a slim build and last seen in an orange shirt.

The second stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall, also has a slim build, and was wearing a brown shirt at the time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).