Unlock secret savings on prescription medications

NEW YORK — It's a growing strain on our bottom line: more Americans taking ever more prescribed medications and spending more of their income to do it.

The toll is evident, as one in 10 of us can't afford our medications and are simply going without. It's what's inspired one group to use the insider info they gained working in the pharmaceutical business to beat the drug sellers at their own game.

Here's how to unlock your own secret savings, necessary since prescription pills are a daily way of life for nearly 60 percent of Americans, and it's pricey.

Natalie Stelzer of Brooklyn Heights was blunt: "They are off the charts. So expensive. Co-pays are dismal."

Even as politicians in Washington duke it out over health care reform, Americans continue to spend more on medications — up to a projected $457 billion in 2015, and rising.

Robert Gibbons of Brooklyn Heights worries as he sees what his mother faces when it comes to her prescription dugs. He sums it up as "backward and profiteering."

That's where SCRIPTSAVE WellRx comes in.

Shawn Ohri and his team decided to tackle it. They're insiders who've worked with pharmacies and drug makers for decades, and they're committed to bringing savings to consumers.

“Customers can save up 80 percent off retail cost of prescriptions. In 2016 we saved 1.3 billion dollars on their prescription costs."

The comparison shopping all happens on their app and website, ScriptSave WellRX, and the savings can be stunning.

We comparison shopped for Crestor, the cholesterol drug, using the area around PIX11 in midtown. Within a few blocks we found it for as little as $18, and all the way up to $239.

Whether with insurance, or without, Ohri's company uses bulk buying of medicines to negotiate cheaper prices on drugs, often beating your insurance company's pricing.

Other secret ways to save? Picking up one prescription where you grocery shop, another might be cheaper at the drug store, and yet another at a big box chain. The app does the leg work for you, wherever you live, work or shop.

Ohri explained that, "On top of that you are going to get our discount because of our group volume. We've done all the negotiating with pharmacies."

And with these negotiations, we all come out healthier winners.