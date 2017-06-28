TriBeCa students trying to help evicted teacher find new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Yesenia Santiago says she is being evicted from her Bronx home in August.

A teacher at a TriBeCa charter school, Santiago's high students are now trying to help her find a home.

"They are very smart and very compassionate. They do notice what I am going through. It's overwhelming that they are so young and they care," said Santiago.

Santiago says she has had problems with mold, mice, and repairs to her Bronx home and stopped paying rent. Santiago got an eviction notice, she has to be out of her home August 1.

Santiago says her eviction is a blessing in disguise, but she now needs to find an affordable and safe place to live.

She says PIX11 News is her last hope.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Santiago. Click here to help.

If you can help Santiago or have a story, reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at monicamoralestv.