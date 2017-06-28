NYPL to close Mid-Manhattan Library for $200M, 3-year renovation in August

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — The New York Public Library announced that it will be closing its central circulating branch for three years beginning on Aug. 1. The Mid-Manhattan Library, located at at 455 Fifth Avenue, will undergo a renovation totaling $200 million.

The library branch is expected to re-open in 2020.

The building, which even the New York Public Library dubs as “outdated,” will be completely renovated. New features will include a public roof terrace, hundreds of additional seats, separate libraries for children and teens, an art library and a floor dedicated to a business library.

The Mid-Manhattan Library is one of the busiest circulating libraries in the country, and it gets about 1.7 million visitors every year, according to the NYPL. The branch opened in the 1970s in a space designed for a department store.

The New York Public Library will create a temporary space to hold the circulating collections and computers in the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building across Fifth Avenue during the renovation. The interim location will open on Aug. 29.

