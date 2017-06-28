‘Gotham’ star Donal Logue says his teen is missing

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — The police are searching for the missing 16-year-old child of Donal Logue, an actor who plays Harvey Bullock in “Gotham.”

Arlo Logue, who also goes by Jade, is a transgender girl, according to the New York Daily News.

Logue, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 189 pounds, was wearing a green hooded shirt with a military-style jacket, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap, according to police.

Logue was last seen at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 26 at 266 Waverly Ave. in Brooklyn.

Donal Logue had tweeted about his missing child on June 27, but the tweet has since been deleted.

The tweet said:

Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2” 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka pic.twitter.com/6yXmePMJhZ

Hey Brooklyn, if you've seen Jade, please let his father know. https://t.co/ZoweZ2tu1H — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 27, 2017

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).