Fireworks sold at Walmart and Target recalled over unexpected explosions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Days before the Fourth of July holiday, fireworks are being recalled because they could explode unexpectedly , burning or hurting anyone nearby, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

The now-recalled TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks were sold at Walmart, Target, Meijer, Kroger and Albertsons stores in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Vermont between May and June.

CPSC officials said there have been three reports of people being burned by the fireworks after they were lit then expoded by surprise.

The fireworks were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long.

The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

Anyone who has these fireworks is urged not to use them and instead call America Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 for a full refund.