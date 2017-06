EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Firefighters are on the scene of a 5-alarm fire at an Greenwich Village apartment building Wednesday evening, officials say.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of 60 E. 9th St. around 6 p.m.

The fire quickly escalated to a 5th alarm.

No injuries have been reported.

