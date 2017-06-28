Fight at Brooklyn graduation leaves 2 men slashed, teen bitten

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A man attending his girlfriend’s graduation in Brooklyn on Wednesday allegedly became violent and slashed two men and bit a teenager’s chest, police said.

The fight happened outside John Jay Educational Campus, located at 237 Seventh Ave.

A 20-year-old man is in custody and charges are pending, according to police. He was attending his girlfriend’s graduation at the school, formerly known as John Jay High School, and allegedly got into a fight, police said.

A 19-year-old man was slashed in the back and on the hand, police said. A 42-year-old man was slashed in the ear and a 17-year-old who is related to the oldest victim was bit on the chest. All three walked to a hospital for treatment.

Wednesday was the last day of school for all New York City public schools.

The John Jay Educational Campus where the fight occurred includes the John Jay Secondary School for Law, Park Slope Collegiate, Millennium Brooklyn High School and the Secondary School for Journalism. John Jay High School closed in 2004.