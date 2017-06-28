Cops release photo of tattoo on unidentified woman’s torso found floating in Gowanus Bay

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman whose torso was found floating in the Gowanus Bay, police said Wednesday.

Police released an image of a tattoo on the victim’s body in hopes someone could recognize the unidentified woman a day after she was found off Red Hook waters.

The victim was dismembered, with the only body part located so far being her torso.

A 911 call for a corpse found in the water near Gowanus Bay and Buttermilk Channel came in around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said. NYPD’s Harbor unit recovered the unidentified woman and took her to Pier 44.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

