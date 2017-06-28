Brooklyn gun shop clerk shoots would-be thief after culprit pepper sprayed him

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A would-be thief with a hammer and pepper spray had the tables turned on him when the clerk at a Brooklyn gun shop shot him, police said.

The culprit asked to see guns at DF Brothers Sports Center Tuesday morning, but he pulled out pepper spray and blasted the clerk in the face after the store employee asked the see a gun permit, police said.

He pulled out a hammer and shattered a display case, grabbing two pistols, police said. The store clerk grabbed his own weapon and fired at the thief, hitting him at least once.

The culprit ran off, leaving a blood trail behind him, police said. He has not yet been arrested.

Police said the would-be thief was last seen wearing wearing construction clothes, including a black cap, black T-shirt, khaki pants and sunglasses.

