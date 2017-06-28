Baby, 3 months old, dies in the Bronx; no obvious signs of trauma found: police

EAST BRONX, the Bronx — A 3-month-old boy with no obvious signs of trauma died early Wednesday morning in the Bronx, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call about an unconscious child on Metropolitan Avenue, near PV2 Isaac T. Cortes Way, at 3:57 a.m.

Jernard Moore, 3 months old, was found unconscious and unresponsive at the location.

EMS responded and transported Moore to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No obvious signs of trauma were seen on Moore’s body, police said.

Sources say no criminality is suspected, and a parent may have accidentally rolled onto the child while asleep.

The medical examiner will determine the boy’s cause of death. No arrests have been made, police said.