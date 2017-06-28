Attacker spewing anti-gay slurs accused of punching disabled man with LGBT sticker on walker

CHELSEA — A disabled man with a LGBT sticker on his walker was punched by another man who was spewing anti-gay slurs at him in Chelsea on Monday in an incident that is being investigated as a hate crime, the NYPD said.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was sitting alone at the bus stop at West 27th Street and Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. when the attacker rode up to him on a bike and hurled a homophobic slur.

He then punched the victim several times, police said. An LGBT sticker expressing support for the LGBT community was displayed on his walker.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, police said