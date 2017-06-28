Actor Matthew Modine on “Full Metal Jacket” 30 years later

In 1987, actor Matthew Modine starred in Stanley Kubrick’s film “Full Metal Jacket.” Thirty years later the movie is still culturally significant. Modine weighs in about his role as ‘Joker.” While shooting “Full Metal Jacket,” he took photos behind-the-scenes. Those pictures are currently up for auction through Paddle 8 and will benefit the Purple Heart Foundation.

The Purple Heart Foundation assists veterans and their families with suicide prevention, support for veterans with brain injuries, counseling for Post-Traumatic Stress and assistance for women’s health issues – all common challenges for returning veterans. The Foundation also provides scholarships, family assistance, VA claims assistance and employment training, medical care, education, housing, death and burial benefits.

Also, be sure to check out Matthew in “47 Meters Down” which is currently in theaters. The deep water action flick also stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt.