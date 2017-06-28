6-month-old baby found dead in her mother’s arms inside charred high-rise

LONDON — A 6-month-old baby found dead in her mother’s arms is among the 80 people believed to have perished in London’s Grenfell Tower blaze.

Eric Sword, an official at Westminster Coroner’s Court, says that Leena Belkadi and her sister Malak Belkadi, aged 8, both died from smoke inhalation on June 14.

Their parents also died in the fire. The family lived on the 20th floor of the 24-story apartment building in west London.

Coroner Fiona Wilcox oversaw hearings into the deaths of seven of the fire’s victims, including Leena and Malak, on Wednesday.

They included Mohammed Al Haj Ali, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee whose preliminary cause of death was said to be injuries sustained from falling. His body was found outside the building.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said that 120 high-rise buildings in 37 parts of Britain have failed fire-safety tests — a 100-percent failure rate.

Flammable cladding has been blamed for the rapid spread of the Grenfell blaze.

The tragedy has prompted hard questions about building regulation and fire safety.

Political leaders are trading accusations about who is to blame. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Wednesday that it showed “the terrible consequences of deregulation and cutting corners.”

But May said “there is a very wide issue here” that can’t be pinned on any single government.