Third man sought in deadly Park Slope threesome: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police released surveillance video Tuesday of a third man sought in connection to a threesome in Park Slope that led to a man's death.

Video shows the unidentified man standing on a stoop next to a person holding a bat.

It was a released a week after police say Manos Ikonomidis, 20, was killed following a confrontation during a threesome in Park Slope.

Ikonomidis was found unconscious and unresponsive early last Monday, suffering a stab wound in his chest and trauma to his body.

Investigators believe he was killed after a woman who participated in a threesome became enraged at one of the participants for filming the act. The woman, however, says she was raped.

Following the tryst, police say the woman told her boyfriend, who was not a participant in the sex act, that she was sexually assaulted. That man, along with some friends, then allegedly killed Ikonomidis.

Christopher Membreno, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested last Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including murder.

From jail, Membreno tells the Daily News he was stunned to learn his girlfriend might not have been raped.

“I threw my life away for a f---ing lie? My life is over because of a f---ing lie?” he asked the newspaper.

So far, investigators believe the threesome was consensual.

Gabriel Dos Santos, 24, of Brooklyn, has also been arrested in Ikonomidis' death. He faces charges or murder, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police say.

The third man sought by police is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 to 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.668104 -73.980582