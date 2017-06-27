South Ferry subway station reopens 5 years after Superstorm Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — Nearly five years and almost $350 million in renovations later, commuters are headed back to the South Ferry subway station Tuesday.

The South Ferry/Whitehall Street station was devastated by Superstorm Sandy, with millions of gallons of seawater sweeping into the then newly built station.

Before the destruction, the station had undergone a half-billion dollar overhaul.

In 2013, the MTA reopened the old South Ferry station, and commuters had to pack in to to first five cars, the NYPost reports.

Commuters like Michael Minaya, of Morris Park in the Bronx, say the last five years were an inconvenience, and he looks forward to Tuesday’s reopening.