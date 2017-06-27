Police identify mountain biker who fell to death as NJ firefighter

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. — A New Jersey firefighter was identified Tuesday as the mountain biker who accidentally fell to his death, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Kerry Rivera, 49, was recovered at Mills Reservation in Cedar Grove and Montclair, N.J. at approximately 11:25 a.m. on Monday.

Rivera, who lived in Wayne, N.J., was a firefighter in Paterson. He served as a firefighter since 2003, according the Paterson Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The brothers were riding bikes by the Mills Reservation at Old Quarry Road around 9 a.m. when one lost control near the edge of the road and plummeted about 20 feet onto a rocky ledge, sheriff’s officials said.

No foul play is suspected in the incident, officials said.