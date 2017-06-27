NJ, federal authorities partner to fight gun violence

TRENTON, N.J. — State and federal authorities are making an “enhanced commitment” to coordinate their efforts to aggressively prosecute gun crimes in New Jersey.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick and state Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced their plans Tuesday during a news conference in Trenton.

The effort will focus on the “Triggerlock” program. That’s where high-priority gun offenders arrested by municipal or state authorities are referred for prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office under federal law, which carries lengthier prison terms.

The pair also announced plans for a two-day gun buyback program that will be held simultaneously in three cities next month. They will be staged at churches in Camden, Newark and Trenton.

Participants can turn over up to three firearms with “no questions asked” and get up to $200 per weapon.