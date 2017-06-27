Jewish art bus found burned in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a school bus that was converted into an artist studio and covered in Jewish symbols was burned overnight into Monday.

The interior of the school bus was completely burned, and windows were broken.

The school bus, located near the corner of Troy Avenue and Maple Street, was decorated with Jewish imagery, including paintings of the Torah and a menorah. The owner’s website LeviticusFineArt.com was painted on the side.

“It’s a very splashy bus. It’s clearly Jewish.” Artist’s converted school bus gutted by fire in Crown Heights. https://t.co/xkZL7z3nXr pic.twitter.com/zfnokGQqa7 — Sam Kestenbaum (@skestenbaum) June 26, 2017

The investigation is ongoing, and it is not being deemed a hate crime yet, according to police.

“It is time for such heinous acts to stop. We all deserve to live in safety,” bus owner Lev Schieber posted on GoFundMe. “This incident will definitely not deter us from continuing to live our life in our own way.”

The crowdfunding page has raised more than $2,300 toward its $10,000 goal to restore the bus.