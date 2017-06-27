Derailment injures 3 people, prompts subway service to be halted across Brooklyn, Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Three people were injured in a derailment that caused chaotic, smoky conditions at the Brooklyn station, and halted subway service for the A, B, C and D trains across multiple boroughs Tuesday morning.

Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries at 125 St/St. Nicholas Ave., according to FDNY.

The MTA later confirmed a derailment occurred, and personnel were responding. There were no major injuries, officials said.

"Emergency responders are on the scene b/t 125 St & 59 St to move the train safety (SIC). Do not get off trains. Wait for directions from crews," NYC Subways tweeted.

Passengers became fearful when it derailed, and smoke became visible, one commuter told PIX11, noting that all the doors were locked and they felt trapped.

“All doors, everything was locked. We had to kick the windows out of the subway doors. I mean, they’re shattered on the floor, the glass," he said.

Initially the MTA said a power outage at 9:45 a.m. impacted several trains between 59 St-Columbus Circle and 125 St. People in the derailed train were evacuated by 11:05 a.m.

At last update, the MTA said to expect delays on A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains.

There is no A Suway train service between 59 St-Columbus and Inwood-207 St in both directions

B train service is suspended between Brighton Beach and 145 St in both directions

C train service is suspended between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions

There is no D train service between 42 St-Bryant Park and 161 St-Yankee Stadium in both directions

There is shuttle D train service between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205 St in both directions

Some Forest Hills-bound M trains are terminating at Essex St.

Images on social media show firefighters on scene and smoky conditions.

A student journalist tweets there was a train derailment near 125th.

"Huge bang, sparks and smoke. We were stuck underground for a while but it seems nobody was hurt," Gabriela Martinez says.

The lights were turned off in at least one A train, and video shows people using cellphones to guide their path.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in what’s turned out to be a tumultuous year for commuters.

“The MTA is in a state of crisis,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week. “Historic underfunding leaves it with obsolete equipment going back to the 1940s. The bureaucracy is dysfunctional.”

Cuomo has introduced a bill to give himself majority control of the MTA board, stating the state needs more overall control.

This is a developing story; check back for updates