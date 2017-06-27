Disabled Bronx woman shot in the back by her husband is now fighting for repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, N.Y. — Jacqueline Kotschenrwurher is a survivor and a fighter.

Ten years ago during a fight, her husband shot her in the back. Kotschenrwurher survived the ordeal but was paralyzed.

"I'm angry, but I forgive him. Now I have make the best of my life," Kotschenrwurher said.

Now in a wheelchair, she said her home is her world -- and it's falling apart. Her bedroom walls are constantly dripping water.

"I can't sleep," Kotschenrwurher said.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

NYCHA said they took care of the problem in April, but Kotschenrwurher the issue came back.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority released this statement Tuesday:

"All NYCHA residents deserve to live in well maintained homes. This reoccurring leak is unacceptable and we will find a permanent solution. A specialist will inspect the resident’s apartment tomorrow to find and resolve the underlying leak as quickly as possible."

