Commuter status: MTA restores limited service on A, B, D lines for evening rush home

NEW YORK — MTA officials say limited local service on the A, B and D lines should be restored by 5 p.m. C service remains suspended.

A Tuesday morning derailment injured nearly three dozen people after a train came off the tracks at 125 St- 8 Av in Harlem.

New York City City transit anticipates the following level of service by 5 p.m.:

Trains will run local in both directions between 168 St and 59 St-Columbus Circle, and express in both directions between 59 St and Canal St.

In Brooklyn, Lefferts Blvd trains will run local and Far Rockaway trains will run express in both directions; trains will operate between Brighton Beach and 96 St-2 Av service will remain suspended

Trains will run local between 205 St and 59 St-Columbus Circle, and normal in both directions between 59 St and Coney Island-Stillwell Av.

Platform controllers have been dispatched and are available to help customers at 34 St-Herald Square, 59 St-Columbus Circle, 125 St, 161 St and 168 St.

The derailed train, which has body damage and caused signal, switch, and track damage, is in the process of being removed from the express track.

MTA workers will be doing repairs overnight. They’ll also be checking signals and track infrastructure. They hope to restore normal scheduled service in time for the morning rush on Wednesday.

