Body found floating in water off Red Hook

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found floating in Gowanus Bay.

A 911 call came in Tuesday morning about a body floating in the water near Gowanus Bay and Buttermilk Channel, police said.

When officers arrived at 11:20 a.m., they discovered a female in the water. They transported her to Pier 44, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The deceased has not been identified and her cause of death remains under investigation. Police said the body was badly decomposed.