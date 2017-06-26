× Spectrum Cable outage underway in Queens

NEW YORK — An outage was reported Monday for Spectrum Cable customers in Queens, the company said.

Through its verified Twitter account @Ask_Spectrum, the company formerly known as Time Warner Cable said a fiber line was cut, disrupting services for an unknown amount of customers.

The line was cut due to vandalism, the company tweeted to a customer in Rego Park. There is no time frame for restoration.

“…crews are working to fully restore services are quickly as possible,” the company said in a tweet to a customer. “Apologies for any delay.”

PIX11 News has reached out to the cable provider for comment.