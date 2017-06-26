Scaffolding collapse in Queens injures 6: FDNY

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Several people were injured Monday when scaffolding collapsed at a Queens construction site, authorities said.

It was about 11:30 a.m. when a call came in for a scaffolding collapse at 42-20 27th St. An FDNY chief said six people were hurt in the incident.

Workers were pouring concrete at the time when it gave way and collapsed, the chief said. Two individuals had to be carried out from the site.

Their injuries range from minor to serious, FDNY said. All are expected to survive.

No additional details were immediately available.