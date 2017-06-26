Man plummets to his death while mountain biking with brother in New Jersey: Sheriff’s Office

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. — A man accidentally fell to his death while riding a mountain bike with his brother Monday morning, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Two brothers were riding bikes by the Mills Reservation at Old Quarry Road around 9 a.m. when one lost control near the edge of the road and plummeted about 20 feet onto a rocky ledge, Sheriff’s Office officials stated.

The man, 49, of Wayne, was riding a mountain bike at the time, and died at the scene.

Newark Fire Division and EMS officials worked to locate the man’s body, which was recovered around 11:25 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Officials officials.

The incident is believed to be an accident, officials added.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of other family members.