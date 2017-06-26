Man fatally shot, woman injured outside music festival in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A man has been fatally shot and a woman is recovering from a leg wound after gunfire erupted near the location of a music festival in the Bronx, police say.

Firefighters found a 34-year-old man unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night, officials say. They also found a 34-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound to her leg.

The two were found close to the Moksha Festival of Fun’s location, near Tiffany Street and Oak Point Avenue, officials say.

According to police, the two victims were in a BMW when a shooter approached their vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at them. Officials say the shooter fled in a white luxury sedan.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

It is unclear if the man and woman were the intended targets, and no arrests have been made.

PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.