Homeless mom needs a wheelchair for her toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Monty Capers said she desperately needs a pediatric wheelchair for her oldest son, 3-year-old Christopher.

"He makes me smile. He makes my heart skip a beat. He is suffering," she said.

Christopher Capers was born with cerebral palsy. Right now, he is sharing a stroller with his baby sister, Malaysia. It's a tight fit for his little legs.

"He's very long for a child for his age. So it's uncomfortable for him to be positioned like this. He needs the chair for pre-school on July 7," Capers said.

PIX11 news reached to a company with a generous spirit called Rehabco. Rehabco will have Christopher's chair within days and we'll be there when Christopher gets his chair and goes to preschool for the first time.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales in Facebook.