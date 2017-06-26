Getaway driver gets life sentence in deadly Short Hills mall carjacking

NEWARK, N.J. — The getaway driver in a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge likened Basim Henry to a predator when he handed down the sentence Monday.

The 36-year-old South Orange man had been convicted in March on several counts, including felony murder, carjacking and weapons offenses.

Prosecutors say Henry was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn. Friedland’s wife had testified at trial about seeing her husband gunned down in front of her.

The defense had argued that Henry wasn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions.

But prosecutors said Henry “knew force was necessary” to get the couple’s Range Rover.