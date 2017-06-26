Three children, 1 adult struck by car in Monsey

MONSEY, NY — Four pedestrians were hit by a car in Monsey on Monday afternoon.

They’ve been taken to area hospitals, police said. Three of the pedestrians were children.

It is not yet clear how old any of them are. No information was immediately available on the extent of their injuries.

A knocked over stroller was on the side of the Road near Route 59 where the accident happened.

Ramapo Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is currently on scene. The accident happened around 4 p.m.

