Fight breaks out at Long Island high school graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASTIC BEACH, Suffolk County — A melee broke out at a graduation celebration at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach over the weekend when a fight between two women escalated into an all-out brawl caught on cellphone video.

Video of the incident was posted to Facebook. It shows two women punching each other and wrestling on the ground.

Several people tried to separate them but another woman ran up and started kicking one of the brawlers. The two were finally separated but not before one of the women had blood pouring down of her face.

Witnesses said the women had an ongoing problem. Police were called but no arrests have been made.

In a statement a spokesperson for the district said: