East Village woman repeatedly stabbed by apartment robber

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A 31-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by a robber in her apartment Sunday night, an NYPD spokesman said.

The culprit knocked on the door of the woman’s Avenue B apartment around 8:30 p.m and forced his way in after the woman opened the door slightly, police said. He stabbed the woman in the torso, arms and hands and stole $500 before leaving the apartment.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. She is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, an NYPD spokesperson said. The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt with white stripes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).