Do you have what it takes to be a ballperson for this year’s US Open?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Precision. Quickness. Focus.

They're the tools every successful ballperson needs, especially if they're vying to retrieve balls for the worlds best players during the biggest tennis tournament in town - the US Open.

"We are looking for some great athletes," Tina Taps, US Open Ballperson Director, told PIX11 News.

"[They're] fast and agile, have a great spirit - you know hard workers."

At first glance, the standard USTA ballperson tryout looks pretty simple.

There's the net position where you fetch loose balls as fast as possible and then the back position which involves you throwing across the court.

Over 450 potential candidates tried out for 80 open ballperson positions Monday.